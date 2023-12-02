BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Paul Alexander on President Trump, Warp Speed, the lock-downs, the deceit, the failures and what's coming
NZ Will Remember
NZ Will Remember
144 views • 12/02/2023

🚨🚨 Many people have criticised President Trump for Operation Warp Speed, the lock-downs and all manner of atrocities committed on the American people under the guise of Covid. I've got the inside skinny on this and how Covid or something similar may have been pushed/seeded into the population 2 years before it was officially recognized. THIS IS A MUST WATCH❗

Dr. Paul Alexander worked closely with President Trump and his administration. In a recent interview with Doc Malik, he reveals some mind-blowing revelations about Covid, Warp Speed, and how President Trump was lied too and manipulated and what's going on behind the scenes right now.

Dr. Alexander: "Somebody like Trump 2.0 is going to be devastating to those that did wrong and I can tell you from conversations inside, Trump is coming to right the wrongs of the Covid-1 response and all of the wrongs being done to him and violating his rights, due process, et cetera, now. But all of those that did wrong in Covid, from the lockdown lunatic people, all of those policies to the vaccine, they will face accountability"

MAGA, you're going to love this. It's worth the time.


SOURCE: The One And Only - Dr Paul Alexander

https://rumble.com/v3z29jh-the-one-and-only-dr-paul-alexander.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow


Dr Ahmad Malik:

X @DocAhmadMalik

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-3050602

