Biden says the quiet part out loud.

Reporter: "Cluster munitions? Why now?"

Biden: "We've run out of ammunition..."

About this: Out of Ammunition: Clarifying Biden's Cluster Comment

Here's how long it could take for the 🇺🇸 to replenish stockpiles, according to the Center for Strategic & Intl Studies:

📊2.5 years for HIMARS systems & vehicles

📊 4 years to restock at least one category of 155mm shells

📊 5.5 years for anti-tank Javelin missiles

📊 6.5 years to restock Stinger air-defense missiles

Total cluster f**k!