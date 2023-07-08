© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden says the quiet part out loud.
Reporter: "Cluster munitions? Why now?"
Biden: "We've run out of ammunition..."
About this: Out of Ammunition: Clarifying Biden's Cluster Comment
Here's how long it could take for the 🇺🇸 to replenish stockpiles, according to the Center for Strategic & Intl Studies:
📊2.5 years for HIMARS systems & vehicles
📊 4 years to restock at least one category of 155mm shells
📊 5.5 years for anti-tank Javelin missiles
📊 6.5 years to restock Stinger air-defense missiles
Total cluster f**k!