Help Bring Salvation to Israel
High Hopes
High Hopes
9 views • 02/20/2024

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Feb 19, 2024


Many Christians often find themselves intimidated witnessing to the orthodox Jewish people because of their zeal. Rabbi Schneider encourages you as a believer to partner with Discovering the Jewish Jesus and not to be afraid to confront the Jewish people with the Gospel.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEbx-_LUzd8

Keywords
gospelsalvationisraeljewswitnessingchallengingdiscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneider
