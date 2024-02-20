© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Feb 19, 2024
Many Christians often find themselves intimidated witnessing to the orthodox Jewish people because of their zeal. Rabbi Schneider encourages you as a believer to partner with Discovering the Jewish Jesus and not to be afraid to confront the Jewish people with the Gospel.
Help Bring Salvation to Israel
