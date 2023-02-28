BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHAPESHIFTER COMPILATION, STRANGE INEXPLICABLE GLITCHES AND ANOMALIES CAUGHT ON CAMERA!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
1589 views • 02/28/2023

I’ve heard a thousand different explanations for this…theories, speculation, and conjecture. I’m not claiming this phenomenon is anything in particular. I just believe that it’s SOMETHING NOT NORMAL, to say the least.Wow. This is on the Bitchute Trending list. That's a first for me. Interesting.

Also, thank you to my friend Jim Crenshaw, and to other channels that have shared this. I feel like we're working together--fighting side by side on this strange, asymmetrical information battlefield.

If you haven’t yet, watch my recent video “Shapeshifters? Real life (They Live) glasses?” This intrinsically correlates.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KqujQe7h5Rlp/


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

chemtrailsgeoengineeringbiblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21mandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxvaccine passportsgraphene oxide
