Dr William Bay from Australia - FREEDOM MD Part 1

(The Suspended) Dr William Bay is the leader and founder of Queensland Peoples’ Protest, an organisation dedicated to protecting informed consent and freedom of speech in Australia.



Since the 17th August 2022, Dr Bay has had his medical license suspended by the medical regulator (Ahpra) on an emergency basis for allegedly threatening the safety of the Australian public by speaking out publicly to warn others about the dangers of the Covid-19 injectables and the failures of the Government officials that sought to mandate them.



Dr Bay is currently suing Ahpra, and the Medical Board of Australia, and the State of Queensland in the Supreme Court of Queensland to uphold the constitutional right to freedom of speech as a fundamental necessity to warn others about important COVID vaccine medical risks, and to re-establish the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship which the Government has overrun.



Prior to his suspension, William formerly worked as a General Practitioner Registrar doctor in North Brisbane, and before that as a medical administrator at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Queensland. He was also the English Editor to the Korean Government in 2005-06 where he also worked as a Visiting Professor of English.



As well as being an award winning chess player, cellist, door-to-door salesperson, and world-leading Bitcoin cryptocurrency trader, William has also studied Vipassana meditation and lived as a monk before being born again to the Christian faith in March 2022.



Despite being a politically-suspended doctor, William still identifies as a happy, white, male, heterosexual, uncensored, Christian and patriotic Australian; thus inevitably likely to cause controversy or acclaim according to your political or religious point of view.

