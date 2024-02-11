Hope of the Rapture Series, Part 1, Session 1

In Session 1, The Identity of the "Elders" found in Revelation 4 & 5 are discussed.

Who are they? Where are they located? Where did they get the white robes? Where did they get the golden crowns?

They are called both Kings and Priest? And they are always found in Heaven sitting on Thrones with Jesus in their midst's.

Are they representatives of the Church? We believe the Scriptures make it clear, they are.



