Morning Manna - May 27, 2025 - Proverbs 1:13-19 - Greedy hearts lay traps for themselves

In today’s sobering continuation of Proverbs 1, Rick and Doc unpack Solomon’s warning about the seductive power of greed and the destruction it invites. The passage reveals how sinners entice the innocent with promises of wealth, unity, and shared gain—only to ensnare themselves in their own traps. With powerful commentary on spiritual discernment, personal responsibility, and the societal implications of unchecked greed, this episode urges listeners to choose their paths and companions wisely.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 5/27/25





