Palestine O Palestine

I can see your children dying

As I hear their mothers crying

"He was only nine;

"He died in Palestine!"

Palestine O Palestine

I can smell the burned flesh searing

And I feel the vengeance nearing

God's appointed time

To fight for Palestine

So let the judgment roll down

Like the waters

And righteousness

As a mighty stream

Into the devil and his seed

The full cup of their bitter wine...

Palestine O Palestine!

JESUS is your Hope & Healing

When ev'ry knee to Him is kneeling

You'll see His smile

And at His table come and dine

O Palestine

O Palestine