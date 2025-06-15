Prayer works and aids in healing

“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”





Believe it or Not!

In a scientific study prayer has actually been proven to help cardiac patients who were prayed for daily (without them knowing it) fare better, with fewer complications than those who were not prayed for. That is an amazing scientific proof of the power of prayer! A question worth asking is this: would that even be possible if there were no God? In this video Dr. Thiel uses scripture as well as scientific studies to shine the light on the power of prayer. He goes on to explain how God answers our prayers. Sometimes He answers the way we want and sometimes He answers in a way that is best for us but not necessarily the way we wanted. Why would God answer our prayers in a way not to our liking? For those of us that love God, Dr. Thiel reminds us of the scripture in Romans 8:28-30.

How should we pray? Dr. Thiel shines the light of the verses from the Bible on that question with answers in his free downloadable eBook with 28 tips on improving the effectiveness of our prayers.

Watch this video to improve your own prayer life and become a greater blessing to your loved ones, those close to you, and those who are suffering that you don’t even know through the power of prayer.

