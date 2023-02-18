BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Political Persecution: How To Survive Biden's FBI! Mainstream Media Recycles Trump/Epstein LIES
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
95 views • 02/18/2023


Stew Peters Show


Feb 17, 2023


The US government is being weaponized against the American people!

Roger Stone joins Paul to explain how he was severely politically persecuted, and is here to warn of the undeniable FBI takeover!


Stone has endured the worst- from swatting to framing - and has lived through it all by the grace of Christ.

Now, he wants to educate fellow patriots on how to defend their freedom and liberties against the corrupt, anti-American government!


The left wants to abolish freedom of speech as a gateway to complete tyranny.

Big Tech is using false Trump and Epstein stories to criminalize Republicans!

At the top of it all, our government is controlling the people, leading America down the path of destruction.


It's time to stand up!


Keywords
trumpfreedomcurrent eventspoliticscorruptionliesfbibig techroger stonecontrolbidenmainstream mediatyrannyepsteinpolitical persecutionlibertiespaul harrellstew peterspresiden
