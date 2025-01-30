Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 30, 2025 – Plane EXPLODES near D.C., Trump bows to Zionists and RFK Jr. throws down against US Senate PHARMA WHORES

- Military Helicopter Collision in Washington, DC (0:00)

- Trump's Attack on the First Amendment (1:19)

- RFK Jr's Senate Hearings and Controversial Statements (2:20)

- Mysterious Drones and Their Implications (4:39)

- Trump's Executive Order on Anti-Semitism (11:22)

- Senate Hearings and Pharma Whores (17:53)

- Elizabeth Warren's Contradictory Stance on Vaccines (22:41)

- The Depopulation Agenda and AI Takeover (44:10)

- Interview with Timothy Alberino on Mysterious Orbs (1:05:07)

- China's AI Advancements and Their Implications (1:15:27)

- Government Contracts and Psionic Assets (1:20:04)

- Unconventional Propulsion Systems and Nuclear Technology (1:23:31)

- Trump's Potential Disclosures (1:25:12)

- Intelligence Community and Deep State Reactions (1:28:10)

- Reverse Engineering and Exotic Technology (1:29:23)

- Impact of AI and Super Soldiers (1:37:12)

- Upcoming Event and AI Demonstration (1:42:33)

- Turning Point for Humanity (1:45:24)

- NASA and UFOs (1:48:03)

- Decentralized AI and Cold Fusion (1:50:01)

- Final Thoughts and Future Prospects (1:52:45)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





