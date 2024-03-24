'Gives it to you RAW'?





How many people did you gibs it raw to, Dollhouse Diddy?!?





Now we habs sum answers:





Gene Deal Reveals List Of HOLLYWOOD MEN Diddy SLEPT WITH (Jamie Foxx, Leo Di Caprio?!)





One sentence video summary:Gene Deal, a former security personnel for Diddy, has revealed shocking details about Diddy's alleged involvement in secret gay parties and coercive activities. According to Deal, Diddy supposedly recruited men for these parties and engaged in explicit acts, with a list of Hollywood figures he allegedly slept with, including Jamie Foxx. Deal casts doubt on the lawsuit filed by Cassie, Diddy's ex, claiming it was heavily censored, missing severe allegations due to negotiations prior to filing. The narrative suggests Diddy's efforts to keep his activities hidden, with suspicions that industry insiders are aware but remain silent. Deal also implicates other industry figures, such as Jimmy Iovine, and highlights the fear surrounding exposing such information, citing mysterious deaths of those attempting to reveal Diddy's secrets.





Video Highlights





🕵️‍♂️ Gene Deal's Revelations: Former security personnel Gene Deal exposes Diddy's alleged involvement in secret gay parties and coercive activities.





📋 Diddy's Alleged Hollywood Connections: Deal provides a list of Hollywood men Diddy supposedly slept with, including Jamie Foxx.





🤐 Censored Lawsuit: Doubt is cast on Cassie's lawsuit, suggesting it was heavily censored to protect identities and avoid a disastrous fallout for Diddy.





🤫 Industry Silence: Deal implies that many in the industry are aware of Diddy's activities but remain silent, fearing repercussions.





💀 Mysterious Deaths: Deal mentions mysterious deaths of individuals attempting to expose Diddy, creating an atmosphere of fear.





🌐 Broader Industry Implication: The narrative suggests a dark side to the Hollywood lifestyle, with implications beyond Diddy, calling for accountability and bravery in addressing abuse allegations.





This Clarence sounds like an interesting fellow...🤔