Love is a force that moves the stars, It brings us together, no matter where we are. It flows through our veins, like a river's course, And fills our hearts with an unyielding force.

Love burns with such intensity, It warms our souls, and lights up the night. It dances in our eyes, like fireflies in the dark, and ignites a passion that leaves its mark.

Love is a symphony, a perfect tune, It harmonizes our hearts, and makes us swoon. It sings to our souls, with a gentle voice, and whispers sweet nothings that make our hearts rejoice.

Love is a journey, a winding road, It takes us on adventures, we've yet to behold. It leads us to places, we've never been, and reveals the inner beauty to us.

Love is a bond, that cannot be broken, It withstands the storms, and leaves us unspoken. It joins our souls, in an eternal embrace, and fills our hearts with a never-ending grace.

Love is a gift, that we must treasure, It brings us joy, beyond all measure. It teaches us to give, and to receive, and reminds us that love, is all we need.