Four Key Areas of Christianity that Signify Authentic Discipleship Growth - Eun Strawser

Eun Strawser, the co-vocational lead pastor of Ma Ke Alo o in Hawaii, says discipleship that is not centered and strong in the church is ultimately a worship problem. Eun says Christians who meditate regularly on the Word of God should know what good discipleship looks like, but many Christians simply don’t disciple others very often. What is discipleship? It’s a form of imitating Jesus Himself and striving to be more like Him in every way. A Christian leader’s primary role should be as an imitator of Christ, and they should be setting that example for their flock. Eun also discusses four “key buckets” you should see Christlike maturity in a true believer: character, theology, wisdom, and missional living. These are all areas that need good discipleship and wisdom.



TAKEAWAYS


Our character should grow to be more Christlike over time as believers


As believers are discipled in Jesus, they should also embrace teachings that mirror His word rather than contradict it


Our self-centered society tends to think about receiving first and giving second and shifted as a culture from community living to individualism


The first part of discipleship is very clearly about imitating Christ



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Centering Discipleship book: https://amzn.to/3Df1pzy


🔗 CONNECT WITH MA KE ALO o

Website: https://mkao.community/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

