Four Key Areas of Christianity that Signify Authentic Discipleship Growth - Eun Strawser





Eun Strawser, the co-vocational lead pastor of Ma Ke Alo o in Hawaii, says discipleship that is not centered and strong in the church is ultimately a worship problem. Eun says Christians who meditate regularly on the Word of God should know what good discipleship looks like, but many Christians simply don’t disciple others very often. What is discipleship? It’s a form of imitating Jesus Himself and striving to be more like Him in every way. A Christian leader’s primary role should be as an imitator of Christ, and they should be setting that example for their flock. Eun also discusses four “key buckets” you should see Christlike maturity in a true believer: character, theology, wisdom, and missional living. These are all areas that need good discipleship and wisdom.









TAKEAWAYS





Our character should grow to be more Christlike over time as believers





As believers are discipled in Jesus, they should also embrace teachings that mirror His word rather than contradict it





Our self-centered society tends to think about receiving first and giving second and shifted as a culture from community living to individualism





The first part of discipleship is very clearly about imitating Christ









