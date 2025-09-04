© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Study Finds Wi-Fi, Smart TV & Cell Tower Radiation More Than TRIPLES Risk of Neurodevelopmental Delays
Babies in high-EMF homes were up to 3.7× more likely to suffer motor, problem-solving & social delays — even after adjusting for income & birth weight.
EMFs are not harmless.
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher explains.
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/new-study-high-wireless-emf-exposure
Source @McCullough Foundation
