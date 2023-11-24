The Teaching Mass, Part 1 - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.115 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Nov 23, 2023





The Mass is the only perfect form of prayer because only at the Mass are our prayers, which are stained with sin, united to the perfect prayers of Jesus to the Father. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, for this first of three episodes as he walks us through the different parts of the Catholic Mass, learning why we say what we say and do what we do.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 115: The Teaching Mass (Part 1)





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srvmsYnu3As