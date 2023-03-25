Is globalisation coming to end? Inside Story

The war in the Ukraine and COVID-19, how realistic is

that. World leaders are gathered in Davos Switzerland and so are the protesters. They are addressing the oil and gas industries. Phil White Patriotic Millionaires UK member came to join the protest there. He stated that the government can do much more with your money than you can.

Popularity is 150,504 on January 16, 2023. Another protester stated that companies are violating the climate in different ways. Another protester talked about Black Rock who are unwilling to renegotiate the debt that is urgently needed. They need to take climate action and take care of our people. Klaus Schwab gave the opening speech. Here we are at the beginning of the new year looking at an unprecedented multiple crises. Mirrored



