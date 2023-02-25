BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Has Germany Become a Colony of the United States? Sabotage of Nord Stream
50 views • 02/25/2023

There never was an effective “Secret Operation” to ensure that an act of sabotage of Nord Stream would be “untraceable to the United States”.

The project had been discussed behind closed doors in 2021 as outlined by Seymour Hersh, but the actual planning of this so-called “secret operation” started in December 2021 extending to its execution in June 2022 and the actual sabotage on September 26-27, 2023  https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-has-germany-become-a-colony-of-the-united-states/5808803

sabotagestreamof nord
