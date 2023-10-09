BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brave TV - Oct 9, 2023 - We are Saving Israel for Last - God Consciousness is Rising - Eliminate the Bankers
BraveTV
BraveTV
436 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 10/09/2023



The last time Israel was at war was in 1973, when Egypt, Syria, and others attacked her. However, this was a different kind of war. From multiple directions, thousands of rockets rained down on Israel. Hundreds of people were murdered and kidnapped by Hamas gunmen who invaded by land, sea, and air. We might describe their methods as similar to those used by ISIS.

Young women and children were specifically targeted. Thousands of rockets were fired indiscriminately towards civilian centers, and terrorists infiltrated cities and settlements near the Gaza border. In search of the young and the elderly, they went from home to home, door to door. Holocaust survivors were among the women they took as hostages.

When all is said and done, this number will only get larger and over 2,000 wounded. This is without precedent, causing the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to say they are now at war.

Source: https://discernreport.com/is-the-attack-on-israel-by-hamas-setting-up-for-the-fulfillment-of-bible-prophecy/Show more


-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

NEW SAVINGS!!! Full Moon Protocol $197 Today with PROMO Code BTV - SAVE over $20

Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

The United States Federal Government has purchased over $200 MILLION in ANTIi-Radiation Medications for a coming Nuclear Event!

Grab Your Pre-Sale Special Atomic Detoxified Iodine, a SPECIAL Edgar Cayce Formula!

https://bravetv.store/products/pre-sale-bravetv-iodine-formula-will-ship-early-october-1-2-oz-size

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean


Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest


Show less



CSID: fcdc24ba1767612d



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
specialdooreliminate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy