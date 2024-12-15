MASS GUN CONFISCATION! - Canadian Government Disarming Public & Sending Guns To Ukraine!

FIND MORE from Dan Dicks at

Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth about the massive gun confiscation happening in Canada under Justin Trudeau's puppet government as hundreds of firearm models are added to the list of banned weapons.

At this point, we're essentially seeing a complete disarmament of the Canadian public, similar to the UK and Australia.

With a gun buyback program in place, many of the newer guns confiscated will be sent to Ukraine to help in the war effort which is absolutely insane and a testament to how dystopian things are really becoming as Canadians lose their ability to defend themselves.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is radically unpopular but most Canadians continue to sit on their hands as they're robbed of basic human freedoms and sold off to the WEF.

In this video, Dan Dicks breaks down the insanity of these latest policies and what it means for Canadians as well as what people can do about it going forward.





Are we facing a manufactured Civil War? Are you prepared?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





See Vancouver gun video referenced here:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/howtotriggergunhatersincanadawam:b





