And We Know 2.11.2023 WEEK in REVIEW, Amazing TAKEDOWNS, LUNA attacked by MSM, And We Know! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Feb 11, 2023





πŸ’»Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

--> http://virtualshield.com/andweknow

Get 67% OFF this holiday season plus FREE for 30 days!

β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”

This is Huge! Romanian Senator Diana Lovanovici speaking in the Parliament on the uses of HAARP technology in Turkey! https://t.me/c/1716023008/159883





The Beatles - A Hard Day's Night Scotty https://t.me/ScottyMar10/883





NEW - WHO's Tedros says "we must prepare" for a potential H5N1 human bird flu pandemic. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24276





Woke is a full time job https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24282





Former FBI Agent Mr. Baker testifies that the current FBI is cursed and needs a complete reform. He was an agent pre 9/11 and he doesn't even recognize what the FBI has turned into. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24284





Amazing clip of battleground speech: https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24294





NEW: Rand Paul breaks down how the U.S. government still funds Chinese coronavirus research. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24300





Tulsi Gabbard - β€œThey are trying to control what We the People see and say under the so-called guise of misinformation. https://t.me/Absolute1776/21908





Zelensky’s European β€˜Freak Show’ Highlights Western Hypocrisy, Russian FM Spox https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6646





England is presently a very *SICK* country! Very depressing news everywhere.. https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6635





TONIGHTS 𝗧π—₯π—”π—‘π—¦π—šπ—˜π—‘π——π—˜π—₯ π—¦π—”π—§π—”π—‘π—œπ—¦π— π——π—˜π—£π—’π—£π—¨π—Ÿπ—”π—§π—œπ—’π—‘ 𝗝𝗔𝗕:: https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6634





Nancy Mace asks Vijaya Gadde if she's a doctor and absolutely roasts her.πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4188





84 hours after the earthquake, a family of 6 people, including 4 children, was rescued in Kahramanmarash. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/41543





FLASHBACK: Dana White recommends monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin to beat Covid-19. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6388





β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”β€”





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

πŸ“’ TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

πŸ“± Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

πŸ—ž Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

πŸ’¬ Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟒 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





πŸ“Ί BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➀ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2962p8-2.11.23-video-week-in-review-amazing-takedowns-luna-attacked-by-msm-and-we-.html