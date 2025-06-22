SOURCE: Dragon Alarm "Glass Drop - The Soul Trap - Summary of the four sessions 2024"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub2jcRvF_wM





This report is about how Uta, my client, was killed, her soul processed and programmed, and fed into the astral plane. In a Beyond Quantum Healing session (BQH), we encounter a mysterious glass drop in which Uta is trapped and a industrial machine which is processing and reprogramming souls. It started with the planetary holocaust of a free civilization, the removal of light and consciousness from the souls of all murdered people, the bombardment with dark beliefs, and finally the transfer of Uta to the astral plane of Earth and her first life in Mesopotamia. The memory is so rich in detail and concrete – but above all, so incomprehensible. The most important thing is that the treatments can be reversed, because Uta reclaimed her personal history—and thus defied the collective amnesia.





