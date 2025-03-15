BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Can Modern Women be Happy?
Stefan Molyneux
Friday Night Live 14 March 2025


In this episode, I examine the complexities of modern relationships, focusing on societal expectations and shifting gender dynamics. I discuss young men's trends of prioritizing video games over dating, and how this reflects changing norms for women. The conversation critiques women's attitudes toward feminist privileges, linking them to rising dissatisfaction and declining birth rates in progressive societies. I explore the psychological pressures affecting intergender relationships and suggest that true fulfillment may arise from self-sacrifice and gratitude, encouraging listeners to reflect on connection in today’s digital age.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

