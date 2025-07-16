Anarchy in Europe as North African and Middle Eastern gangs senselessly terrorise innocent victims

It is anarchy in parts of Spain, France and the UK right now as migrant gangs from Northern Africa and the Middle East violently try to take over and intimidate innocent people.

Well what a surprise, of course it's all according to plan:

KALERGI PLAN: The Covert Scheme To Destroy Europe From Within

https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/01/kalergi-plan-the-covert-scheme-to-destroy-europe-from-within/

The genocidal Kalergi plan to destroy the indigenous nations and peoples of Europe:

https://sovereignwales.com/2016/09/20/the-genocidal-kalergi-plan-to-destroy-the-indigenous-nations-and-peoples-of-europe/

Mirrored - Sky News Australia

