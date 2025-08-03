NEW WINE ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-AUG 3 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Beginnings of Miracles in Jesus' Ministry, Turning Water to Wine, Is A Demonstration of the Fundamental Shift From Old Testament Economy of Law to New Testament Where Jesus Is the Embodiment of Our Salvation and Life and the New Wine We Have the Power of His Spirit, the New Birth, A New Union [Jew-Gentile], and A New and Living Way.