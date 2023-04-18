STATE RUN MEDIA EXPOSED! - MSM Loses Its Mind! - Claims CENSORSHIP! - HERE'S The Truth

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of CBC News (a Canadian government funded mainstream media organization) getting labeled "state affiliated media" on Twitter. CBC responded by saying they're independent (which they're not) and that they'd be pausing their use of Twitter for the time being. They also claimed they're less than 70% state run to which Elon Musk changed their status to 69% state run.

In this face of this news, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attacked Twitter claiming censorship and that labeling the state run media "state run" is somehow anti-free speech.

In this video, we break down many of our PERSONAL run-ins with CBC News and how they take stories directly from the government. They've also tried to silence World Alternative Media and Trudeau put us on a watch list for asking him a question. This notion that Trudeau is suddenly pro-free speech after shutting down the bank accounts of his opposition is truly enormously insane.





