This Russian video description, then more info:

East of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk). Near the village of Tarasovka.

The work of assault and reconnaissance units of the 33rd motorized rifle regiment of the 20th guards motorized rifle division to destroy the enemy on the approaches to Tarasovka

✨ The recording from the front-line soldiers shows that the enemy is putting up organized resistance and even trying (unsuccessfully) to evacuate armored vehicles to their rear for repairs. Under the attack of our UAV operators, the enemy armored vehicles drive around their damaged "brothers", but still end up burning. The Ukrainian infantry in the landings receives its signature attacks from the 33rd MRR.

The fighting continues.

#33мсп Two majors

More current info today:

▪️ In the morning, it was reported from the Rostov Region that an enemy air attack was repelled overnight, with Ukrainian UAVs destroyed in Kamensk, Shakhty, Millerovo, Matveev Kurgan, and Krasny Sulin districts.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck targets in Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, as well as in the Chernihiv and Kirovohrad Regions with Geran missiles.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the General Staff of the AFU is sounding the alarm, reports the BBC: the enemy believes that the Russian troops are planning to encircle or semi-encircle Sumy as a result of a large-scale offensive. However, this could be a British justification for Zelenskyy's Kursk adventure, in order to somehow explain the AFU's sensitive losses. Currently, several villages in the Sumy Region have been liberated, but it is still too early to talk about an offensive of such scale.

▪️ In the Kursk Region, there are battles in the area of Gornali and Oleshnya, where the AFU are holding their positions. The Russian Armed Forces are conducting assault operations. From Yunakovka, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to transfer several assault groups on pickups to the Oleshnya farmstead area. In the village of Olgovka in the Korenevo district, an enemy drone attacked a passenger car in which two people were traveling to check the condition of a house. A 24-year-old passenger, a resident of the Korenevo district, was killed. The acting governor reminded that it is unacceptable to visit areas closed to the civilian population.

▪️ In the Belgorod border area, yesterday morning the enemy threw a composite assault detachment into battle from the Miropolskoye area towards Popovka. Having let the remnants of the Nazis retreat, the Russian Armed Forces tracked them with drones to the concentration area and delivered repeated strikes. The AFU assault troops also tried to advance from Petrushevka towards Demidovka, but were covered by fire. Strikes on the civilian population do not stop. The AFU, using UAVs, deliberately struck a cargo truck in the area of the village of Meshkovoye in the Shebekino district, killing a civilian. The village of Mokraya Orlovka in the Graiveron district was shelled, injuring a civilian. Nikolskoye, Rakitnoye, Murom, Grafovka, Baytsuры, Gruzskoe were under attack.

▪️ On the Konstantinovka direction, according to the enemy, the situation for the AFU remains difficult. According to enemy estimates, the Russian Armed Forces continue assault operations across a wide front in the Tarasovka area (https://t.me/dva_majors/68895), in Kalinovo, as well as west of Aleksandropol and near Valentinivka. Our troops advanced across a wide front along the forest belts west of Aleksandropol and Panteleymonovka over a section up to 4.35 km wide and up to 1.8 km deep.

▪️ The Vostok Assault Group is advancing from Razdolnoye towards Bogatyr from the south. Attempts by the AFU to restore positions northwest of Razliv failed. Two assault groups (up to 20 personnel each on Kozak armored vehicles) attacked from the direction of the settlement of Bogatyr, but were covered by fire.

▪️ On the Zaporizhia front, there are reports of battles in the area of Shcherbaki, Lobkove and Kamenskoye.

Summary compiled by: Two Majors dva_majors