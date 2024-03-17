Israel's Starvation Massacres (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Noah Samsen at:-
https://youtu.be/MDV1WkdS8xs?si=hPNcjedxJJuo_H6M
17 Mar 2024
Donate: https://arab.org/portal/palestine/where-to-donate/
In today's video we look at the Flour Massacres, Israel's violent attacks on starving Palestinians seeking to gather food from humanitarian aid convoys. These massacres are just one of a number of tactics being used by Israel in their campaign of mass displacement and genocide against the Palestinian people.
Sources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1d3uCcRg301h3tZMTUTCwbfwy8VaO3xqw5Db-Al9_icE/edit
Transcript available on YouTube page