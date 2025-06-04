Is Putin Luring NATO Into A Trap?-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 2 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the war in Ukraine looks like it is about to hit critical mass, with no one knowing where it will all wind up. Did Ukraine really catch Putin by surprise in their drone attack on Russian planes yesterday, or did Putin allow it to happen in order to pull NATO into WWIII? Before you answer, remember that 2 weeks before the Pearl Harbor attack by Japan, US intelligence intercepted multiple communications telling of an “upcoming attack” and yet everyone including the president chose to do nothing about it. Did the US allow Pearl Harbor to be bombed in order to enter into the war? That’s the $64,000 question. On today’s episode, we bring you all the breaking news from Ukraine as well as the progress of the Great Reset that is merrily continuing its forward march in the absence of Klaus Schwab.