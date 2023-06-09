ZEROTIME Senator Alex Antic - Aussie Twitter Files Exposed, Extremist Parents

Maria Zeee - Zerotime





This week we are joined by Senator Alex Antic to discuss the Aussie Twitter Files, big tech censorship of the Australian people, the AI control grid, WHO Treaty and more. We are also joined by concerned parent Diana Aboud who is being labelled an "extremist" for raising concerns about the woke school curriculum.





ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.





