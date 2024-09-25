観ておいた方が良いことX ～ Before it happens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【サウンドオブフリーダム】
https://x.com/hide2951889/status/1838610906567381442
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nf6S5PlzrAE
皆さんのよく知っている有名人物や企業群。国際金融資本家グループ、ヨーロッパ王室、政府高官、大企業CEO、大富豪、ハリウッドスター、大物ミュージシャン、芸能人、etc
https://x.com/hii29227409/status/1711364033755181235
人身売買の映画の公開を妨害し続けてきたD社。そしてD社副社長は小児性愛で逮捕。
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/child-snatchers/disney-vp-gets-six-years-prison-child
人身売買の囮捜査で108人を逮捕。内3人がフロリダの
https://x.com/kuu331108/status/1504752169697759233
https://www.newsweek.com/disney-employees-among-108-arrested-florida-human-trafficking-sting-1688750
Universal Studios
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/06/04/florida-child-sex-sting-nets-former-workers-from-disney-seaworld-and-universal-studios/
https://x.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1830546576663814306
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
招待されたスペイン人モデルのガブリエラ・リコ・ヒメネスがホテルの前で叫ぶ
https://x.com/Thekeksociety/status/1661704793981591552
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
「アドレノクロム」ブルガリアで報道
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5dl8L-9z-8
ついに公開！映画「サウンド・オブ・フリーダム」児童人身売買の闇とは？及川幸久
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SR0haAYVGww
現役ロス市警警察官か、5万人の子供達が小児性愛者にオークションにかけられている。彼等を守ろうと呼びかける。
https://x.com/yujin0323/status/1838474693629874247
映画「トゥーサン作戦」人身売買幼児救出作戦 ティム・バラード 他 英雄たち
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSptv3-yKbU&t=1140s
CYMアドレノクロム施設で拷問を受けた子供たちのリスト。
アメリカ、カナダ、ラテンアメリカから多数。
https://x.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1831138140700229904
♯ジャニーズ ♯アミューズ