Cute Bunny Surprise, Okra Haul, & Easy Peach Ice Cream Bliss!
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
2 weeks ago

Make this one a safe and relaxing Labor Day Weekend! Well, I noticed a new visitor this week: a new critter that looks a lot like a little bunny rabbit! I’ve never seen one of those here before. The okra and the cherry tomatoes are still growing and delivering lots of produce. I’ve blanched and frozen some more of the okra for use later this year and into next. And I made a dessert that I feature not too long ago: a simple, three ingredient ice cream including fresh peaches, that turned out so well I’ll be making it more often. It is so good. So, join me for our weekly tour of my garden and kitchen treats.


"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
