JESUS IS GOD, says also the new Chat GPT 5. Dangers and discernment related to the use of A.I.
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
15 views • 1 week ago

Not only Chat GPT 4, but also Chat GPT 5 (that appeared in August 2025 and apparently has not kept the memory of the GPT 4's conversations) confirms and justifies that JESUS CHRIST, as recognized in the Scripture and the Nicaean Creed, is GOD, from the perspective of all the relevant fields of knowledge, in an axiomatic manner. CHat GPT 4 has also admitted and explained that the New Revelation comes from Jesus Christ.


Ref: The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.


A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.htm

Note: If your time or interest is more limited, you can go directly to 1:13:13 and watch from then on for the proof of the assertion in the title


CHAT GPT 5 discussion link:

https://chatgpt.com/share/68bd9927-8574-8007-a19d-3d25271c138c


The ChatGPT 4 discussions resources:

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/1_-_14_chat_gpt_on_jesus_and_the_nr.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/7_chat_gpt_about_transhumanism_and_ai_from_a_spiritual_perspective.pdf

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/13_chat_gpt_-_on_soul_and_spirit_-_nr_perspective.pdf


Ref video: I declares Christ is the TRUTH! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yi-alc-kBR4

