Koh Lanta Old Town Thailand เกาะลันตา

Koh Lanta Old Town, located on Koh Lanta’s East coast, was once the island’s main port for trade. Now Lanta Old Town is a charming place to visit which looks and feels like it’s stood still in time. The Old Town has a slow-paced, laid-back vibe with a definite Chinese flavor. You can feel the passing of time as you stroll around and observe the lanterns. While Old Town is still a fishing community for the inhabitants, a large portion of its trade now comes from low-key tourists, where gift shops sell regional products like genuine leather.



