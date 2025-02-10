Importance of true nutrition with minerals free from glyphosate

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Dr Darrell Wolfe: Judy, I just want to share this with people, because when you said that, you took your friend and you had to get the nutrition, the minerals, the life force, back into them. Everybody, you need to get this, your body is a Visa card. And guess what? You're all out there spending, consuming, but you're not putting it back. Tell me what you honestly think I'm telling everyone that, guess what? You need to take 30% of your grocery money and you need to buy nutraceuticals.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: I'd even correct you to say, not nutraceuticals. True nutrition, powdered foods, liquid food like you make, the powdered minerals cleaned up. Why don't we just say Balance of Nature, that would be called a nutraceutical. Oh, it's a capsule of a mix of just anything red and anything green. No glyphosate removed, no heavy metal removed. Look at the people in those commercials. Do they look healthy?

Dr Darrell Wolfe: Everything you take leaves the body, and the only thing that stays behind is the charge, that means electricity, and the light, and if it wasn't in there, you didn't get it!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 02/07/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with host Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6i41v1-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

