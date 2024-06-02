Calvary CIA Chapel, Nephilim, Bible Deletions, De Niro-Trump-Scorsese & Berkowitz, Jim Jones & Father Moonbeam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-06-01 Nephilim and Apollo
Topic list:
* Johnny talks Jennifer’s life-story and scathing critique
of growing up in Calvary Costa Mesa.
* Calvary’s blasphemous Zionism led by Family Research Council’s “Tony” Perkins.
* “He gets us.” No, He doesn’t.
* Do you want to be a god?
* The truth vs. the spin on the “Nephilim”.
* Calvary Chapel drinking from the Whore’s cup of Believer blood.
* What was the KJV “Authorized” to do and by whom? Why?
* George and the Jesuit invert the one and only place, Matthew 17:21, where modern versions get it right.
* Is there a magic formula to being a Christian (and exorcising demons)?
* Fasting is in the Bible: is it applicable today?
* Debunking Dan Wilson
* Andrew Carnegie and the Johnstown flood.
* George reports on the investigator behind the burning of Grissom, Chaffee and White on “Apollo 1” and his “tragic train death” with his family.
* Hawkeye on Freemasons in Canada.
* Should Freemasons fear their “blood oath”?
* Dominican Thomas Aquinas on the “duty to slaughter ‘heretics’.”
* Mark 9:44 “where the worm dieth not”—why is this significant?
* Should you have sympathy for the Devil?
* Rome HAD to resurrect “Israel” to pull off her re-write of Daniel 9:27.
* Another Trump porno “trial” promoted by Knight of Malta Robert De Niro.
* Cops will now send a drone to respond to you.
* The value of F. Tupper Saussy’s “Rulers of Evil”: who was he?
* Martin Scorsese triggers the Berkowitz murders via his cameo with De Niro in “Taxi Driver”.
* U.K. M.P. Craig McKinlay can thank the clot-shot for taking his hands and feet but he’s a “hero”!
* Jesuits in Malaysia
* Jim Jones and Jesuit Moonbeam Brown: the Roman Feudal Machine
_____________________
