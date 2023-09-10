© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
👀 Trump on Whether COVID Shutdowns Will Be Returning
"We don't do shutdowns...Let's see what happens. There could be something happening...We'll have to see what happens. There is something that seems to be happening right now and nobody knows quite what it is..."
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1698527117623853528
@ChiefNerd