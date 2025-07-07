The Dark Side Of The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA), heralded as a sweeping win for working Americans, seniors, and families. From tax relief for tips and overtime to generous SALT deductions and a $1,000 “Trump Account” for every newborn, the bill seemed like a bold economic reset. But there’s a catch: almost every provision is temporary. Expiring around the end of Trump’s second term, these popular benefits face the axe—thanks to what critics call deliberate Democratic obstruction. From the looming return of higher taxes to the loss of senior deductions and Social Security reforms, this expiration bomb threatens millions. Is Congress playing politics with the people’s paycheck? The stakes are high, and the clock is ticking. Here's what they don’t want you to realize.
READ & LISTEN NOW:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-dark-side-of-the-one-big-beautiful