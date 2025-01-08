Amish farmer victory in USDA court battle || Robert Barnes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alison Morrow
Jan 8, 2025 #farming #food #health
#farming #food #health Amish farmer Amos Miller has been battling the USDA over his raw dairy and other food products, as the USDA says he does not have the permits required to sell these items. Robert Barnes has been part of Miller's legal team, and joins me to discuss their recent court win.
