Dr.SHIVA™ Exposes The US Healthcare System: Who Creates Medical Supply Shortages - GPOs & Insurance

4,141 views • Jun 6, 2023

Dr.SHIVA™ Exposes The US Healthcare System: Who Creates Medical Supply Shortages Full video: Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Policy To Biology™ – Why Medicine Shortages In America? Part Two: GPOs & BPMs: • Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Policy To Biology™ – ... In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals how insurance companies, GPOs, and Hospital administrators have colluded to creating artificial shortages and price gouging of important generic medicines, affecting the biology of millions of Americans. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA