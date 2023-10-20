EXPOSURE TO A 5G STREET LIGHT DESTROYS TREE RIGHT NEXT TO IT. THE 5G TREE

5G A good example of what 5G can do to your body. Have a 5G cell phone? Keep it next to you?More videos, more topics, more What the hell:

Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/

Who keeps punching all these satan worshiping celebrities and politicians in the eye

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aCjBppYpDzEY/





8-Year-Old Israeli ‘Vaccine Poster Child’ Dies after Sudden Heart Attack. He was murdered.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHdCMRHvgisO/

Were there prior resets? Was the world repopulated by clones? I will let you decide

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NrANTUDxIwwm/

The government knows there are interdimensional beings coming and going from our reality👽

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jsn4bVCIDNyJ/

Here come the zombies...🧟‍♂️🧞

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vMDLzNNfw8hA/

What a way to go. Smushed by a elephant. That was one pissed off pachyderm.🐘💥😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/plJBbZd9S6IV/

Plane frozen in mid air over San Francisco was filmed by a passenger of another plane.✈️

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XL8hNA49dg68/

So where does the symbol "The Star Of David" on the Israeli flag come from?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YNv6LoSGlOHt/

All pandemics have been caused. Here is what has caused them.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJJxyEX5wa3e/

So called elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates will only fly with unvaxxed pilots. We know why.✈️

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxG1Vm38tbPv/

Dark Secrets Exposed: CIA is behind Deagel’s Shocking 2025 Depopulation Forecast (links below)🪦

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3YGYXMDDLWDR/

The military carrying a Joe Biden robot? This is weird.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/idcrczDwjw2I/

Lady Liberty is actually Lady Lucifer

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AW7r0TYVWIkI/

If you have too many Covid vaccinations, you are no longer able to get life insurance

https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6dfie3jdBve/

We know old buildings were used to generate energy. But what if...(I never thought of this)🤔

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gg3VytAzs44R/

Former Satanist reveals some scary things most don't know about Halloween I had not heard this stuff

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s9oHFncFZSfb

Retired IDF soldiers talk about their crimes while in the Israeli military and laugh as they do so.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CxZEvcltolWR/

Migrant says he is soldier for the U.N. and he has been sent here

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNrxtCjSG7om/

Black sodomite tranny (Bigfoot) tries to enter a female restroom - A child’s mom is having none of it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/y5HI9YL5wtbn/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/



