It Looks Like War But Its Actually More Totalitarianism. The Time Is Now To Prepare.
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
92 views • 11/17/2023

The parasitic class created this new war between Israel and Palestine so they can bring about the next step toward one world government, totalitarianism and the mark of the beast.  Grow your skills before access to learning life sustaining skills is verboten.  Glenn Greenwald video addresses how the globalists are and will use conflict to drive antisemitism, and use antisemitism to promote destruction of the free exchange of ideas and to destroy one's right to privacy:   https://rumble.com/v3vrol4-show-system-update-181.html  Jamie Walden's amazing sermon about The End Times, and the end times famine:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEu3nIxnJc4  We must consume The Word Of God to endure the end times famine.  When Jesus told His disciples that they must drink of His Blood and eat of His Flesh, He, being The Living Word, was referring to The Word Of God.  "We do not live by bread alone, but by EVERY WORD from the mouth of God."

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitness
