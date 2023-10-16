© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli Air Force continues to bomb Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli military claims that the day before, the head of the South Command of the Hamas group was killed in an airstrike.
-
A little funny how now Israeli inteligence seems to know what's happening and where to strike. I think they played stupid, and wanted all this to happen, to steal more land from Palestine.