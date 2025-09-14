Stay in the know on X and at therealdrjudy.com

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: A lot of people do not know about your website, and that's TheRealDoctorJudy.com. Also, people want to follow you on X. There's a lot of fake accounts, accounts that are not you. If you want to go to X.com/DrJudyAMikovits. What do all of our listeners need to know about your X account and/or your website TheRealDoctorJudy.com ?





Judy Mikovits, PhD: They need to carefully follow it, because, as you just saw, as you scroll down there, we showed you a kid who got healed with autism using suramin correctly in a botanical adjuvant in 2015, and it was in the newspaper, and Bayer-Monsanto took that 100 year old drug away. So you want to watch our X, because we're showing you, real time the facts. That beautiful Ron Johnson yesterday and that Senate hearing where he's going after the truth about all of this. So watch these things. Benoit made a nice clip of Aaron Siri going after it at the end of that hearing, saying, civil is not what you do to these people, it's destroying their careers, keeping from publication. So I encouraged him to do that, because I was so upset last week that it was so nice to see somebody else so upset.

09/10/2025 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6yrl6c-doctor-judy-mikovits-why-did-musk-say-what-we-need-is-some.html

Help stop the fraud of fake accounts who are not me: https://therealdrjudy.com/help-stop-fraud

AARON SIRI AND SENATOR JOHNSON VACCINES CAUSE SO MUCH INJURY!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/aaron-siri-and-senator-johnson-vaccines-cause-so-much-injury

July 8 2015: double blind placebo-controlled Suramin denied by Bayer-Monsanto !: https://x.com/DrJudyAMikovits/status/1965836852981805250