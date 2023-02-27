This Factor Has a Big Effect on Your Plants Cold Hardiness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered why some plants die when it gets cold and others don't? ❄️ Press Tab to write more...
In this video, Al Pacheco Kovaleski, an Assistant Professor, in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who researches how plants control their cold hardiness and dormancy during the winter, explains a crucial factor for plants' cold hardiness.
According to Al, higher water content increases the likelihood of ice formation, which has a SIGNIFICANT impact on a plant's cold tolerance. 🥶
