BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 47: Responding to Homeschool News With Dr. Brian Ray
Family Protection Ministries
Family Protection Ministries
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 12/11/2023

This week on the Frontline, Nathan is once again joined by Dr. Brian Ray, President of the National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI). In this interview, they discuss some of the most recent accusations made against homeschooling families and the homeschooling community at large by outlets such as the Washington Post. Dr. Brian Ray shares some of the results from his most recent and now largest study on homeschooling and child safety.


For more information on FPM, visit https://fpmca.org


For more information on NHERI and their work, visit https://www.nheri.org

Keywords
newshomeschoolresponding
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy