Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-great-poisoning-with-catherine-austin-fitts/
Investment Banker & Economist, Catherine Austin Fitts, discusses the engineered financial coup that is squeezing the middle class through inflation and debt, and how families can protect themselves from what she calls “the great poisoning”.
Air Date: Mar 28, 2024