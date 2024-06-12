Season 2 Ep 9, Healing Your Self-Worth Wound: Unlocking the Power of Your Sacred Mission

Embark on a mystical meditation through the labyrinth of your essence, descending to the very core of your existence, where subatomic particles dance in nothingness, yet also everythingness. Explore the boundless consciousness dwelling within your sacred human form, igniting a love for the very essence that breathes life into our mortal frames.





This practice rescued me from a shadow self reluctant to embrace my own body, and it assisted me to anchor within my own being, therefore also assisting me to anchor into this earthly realm with a newfound depth and wonder. May this practice envelop you in an unconditional love, just as it did for me.





I initially did this every day for 30 days, and now weave it into quiet moments before sleep or incorporate it into the serenity of meditation.

~~~~~~

🌟 Are you tired of being tired? Are you ready to purify and cultivate your vital life force energy? Want to get to the deepest root cause to heal from the inside out? See here for more info on Natalie’s Sacred Soul Health Vibration Medicine sessions, let’s disrUPt UNhealthy patterns together! 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/intuitively-guided-healing-session





🌟 Are you feeling like you need to know HOW to unlock your Divine Innate Gifts and UNBLOCK more within to unleash them? If so, check out Tap Into Your Magick as it could be a key to help you along your awakening way: https://www.tapintoyourmagick.com/





🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc.: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





🌟 Subscribe to this channel 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick





🌟 If you'd like tips to activate + build your Sacred Mission in the world, check out my other channel https://www.youtube.com/@TeamGuCreative





🌀Grab this guide to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal. Dissolve the old energies and awaken the new! Go here: https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal





✨ Connect with The Awakening Magick Community ✨





🔮TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AwakeningMagick





Here's how we help you launch your mission!





✨Strategic & Creative Support for all of you Heart-Based Business Owners around the world: https://www.teamgu.com/





✨ Helping you to stop suppressing your divine gifts, and healing to allow the dissolving of the old energies to awaken the new in the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast: https://www.awakeningmagick.com/