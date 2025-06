JFK UFO COVERUP EXPOSED!

IT'S CLEAR NOW OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN COVERING UP THE UFO ALIEN AGENDA FOR WELL OVER A HUNDRED YEARS NOW. SERIOUSLY, THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT MUST THINK ALL OF US A DUMB AS HELL. THEY HAVE TECHNOLOGY AT LEAST 100 YERS OF WHAT'S SEEN ON THE OPEN MARKET. THE THINGS YOU AND I USE ARE ALREADY OBSOLETE. IF OTHER PEOPLE DON'T KNOW THERE'S OFF WORLD TECHNOLOGY, THEY'RE EITHER STUPID OR TO LAZY TO DO REAL RESEARCH! IN MY OPINION, PRESIDENT KENNEDY WAS MURDERED BECAUSE HE WANTED TO EXPOSE THIS ALIEN AGENDA. IT'S CLEAR EISENHOWER MET WITH THE GRAYS AT EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA. I BELIEVE THE REASON WHY THE WORLD'S LEADERS ARE ARMING FOR WW-3 ISN'T TO FIGHT EACH OTHER. IT'S QUITE CLEAR THEY'RE ARMING TO FIGHT YESHUA/JESUS WHEN HE RETURNS. AFTER ALL, THE DEMONIC ELITE WORSHIP LUCIFER,SATAN. ALL THIS IS LEADING TO THE BATTLE OF ARMAGEDDON I THINK IN 2025. THI I ANOTHER REASON WHY THE WORLD POPULATION WILL ONLY 500 MILLION BY THEN. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY & STAY OUT OF THE WAY BECAUSE THINGS ARE GETTING REAL UGLY NOW. PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE TO WAKE THEM UP...