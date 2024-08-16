Illegal Migrants Are Taking Over Apartment Complexes and ROBBING GUN STORES “They have robbed 10 gun shops in Denver in the past month”



Colorado Resident who never talks about politics speaks out about theirDemocrat Governor & Illegal Migrants



“Governor Jared Polis in Colorado, he is not doing anything about the apartment complexes that has been taken over by Venezuelan gang members that have come over illegally. They have robbed 10 gun shops in Denver in the past month. They are strapping up and this is just the first step. They're seeing what they can get away with. And so far, they've been in this apartment complex for almost a month. The police can't do anything about it, we haven't brought in reinforcements, and they're just living in this apartment complex they overtook and no one's doing anything. What do you think they're gonna do next They’re going to start overtaking more apartment complexes, more buildings, more facilities.”



— “What did our country think was gonna happen when their time was up in the hotels we provided to them? I had a feeling they were gonna start overtaking things, and that's what's starting to happen. Takes a lot to scare me. I've been to third world countries, never really been freaked out or nervous. Never thought that I would have to buy a gun to feel safe. And even when I get my gun in a couple days, I don't even know if I'll still feel safe, but at least I'll have a weapon”



— “If you don't live in a sanctioned city, I really, really encourage you to do some research and see what's happening to our country. I understand if you're a Democrat and you have your reasons, right. Abortion, you're pro-abortion and same-sex marriage. I'm fine with that. I understand we all have our own opinions and our beliefs and that's important to a lot of you. But I hope you understand that although those are important topics when it comes to voting, if Trump or someone else is not in office other than Kamala we will not have a country like we have now or have had.



So it's not gonna matter if abortion is legal or not. It's not gonna matter if same sex marriage is legal or not because we're not gonna have America anymore. It's not going to be the land of the free. It's not going to be what we have known our whole lives. We're living in a very scary time right now and a lot of you just don't realize it. Mainly because you're not in a sanctuary city”



— “You see the people on the streets tweaking out from drugs. That stuff doesn't freak me out. What freaks me out is these Venezuelan gang members that are overtaking the city of Denver.”



— “I mean it's getting to the point where the people in Denver are going to all leave and then it's going to be these Venezuelan people, these immigrants running these cities and then eventually states.”

